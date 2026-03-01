Jake Davis News: Assists in Saturday's draw
Davis assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Columbus Crew.
Davis recorded his first goal contribution of the season Saturday as he set up Dejan Joveljic's goal in the 48th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He only recorded one goal contribution across 28 appearances (19 starts) last season, so it's a very positive sign that he's already gotten on the board. He'll look to keep the momentum going Saturday versus San Diego.
