Jake Davis headshot

Jake Davis News: Assists in Saturday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Davis assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Davis recorded his first goal contribution of the season Saturday as he set up Dejan Joveljic's goal in the 48th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He only recorded one goal contribution across 28 appearances (19 starts) last season, so it's a very positive sign that he's already gotten on the board. He'll look to keep the momentum going Saturday versus San Diego.

Jake Davis
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Davis See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
325 days ago
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024