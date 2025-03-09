Jake Davis News: Assists Saturday
Davis assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus D.C. United.
Davis provided the assist for the only Kansas City goal during Saturday's loss. The wing-back was able to get forward and get involved in the attack, something he normally is given free reign to do. Davis has some solid assist upside, if Kansas City can continue to efficiently finish his chances.
