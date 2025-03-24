Jake Davis News: Decent display from back

Davis generated six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Los Angeles Football Club.

Davis was one of SKC's more positive players against LAFC on Saturday. In 86 minutes played, the right back created one chance, made eight passes into the final third, won all four of his tackles, but was dribbled past four times. Davis does have one goal contribution in five MLS starts this season, and will likely feature as SKC's right back again when the club faces FC Dallas this Sunday.