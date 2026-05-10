Jake Davis News: Nets own goal

Davis generated an own goal and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 6-0 loss against Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Davis scored an own goal in the 26th minute. Despite this, he put up solid defensive numbers with four interceptions, three clearances, and two tackles. However, these stats were somewhat inflated as the Portland Timbers relentlessly attacked throughout the game. He has started nine of his 10 appearances this campaign.