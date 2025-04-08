Jake Davis News: Two shots in win
Davis had two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win against St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.
Davis helped boost the KC midfield to lead them to the first win of the season Saturday. He produced two shots during the match, tying his season-high, and contuned to look more comfortable in the midfield position.
