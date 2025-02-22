Fantasy Soccer
Jake Girdwood-Reich

Jake Girdwood-Reich Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Girdwood-Reich (ankle) is out for Saturday's season opener against Colorado, according to the MLS injury report.

Girdwood-Reich is dealing with an ankle injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. No specific timeline has been provided for his return, but this injury is unlikely to affect the starting lineup, as he is expected to remain a bench option in midfield throughout the season.

Jake Girdwood-Reich
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
