O'Brien started at right-back, shifted from his recent centre-back role after the return from injury of Michael Keane, and delivered a steady defensive performance in Everton's backline. He contributed going forward from set pieces, most notably on the third goal when he reacted first to Matz Sels' glancing punch from a corner and knocked the ball back into Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's path for the 80th-minute final goal, being also his first assist of the season in the Premier League. Off the ball he tracked runners diligently and helped protect the flank as Forest pushed more bodies forward. O'Brien has created three chances in the last two games while he created three chances in the first 13 games of the season in the Premier League, a new aspect of his game that could be a nice addition for the Toffees.