Jake O'Brien News: Available after ban
O'Brien has served his Premier League suspension in Monday's match against Manchester United and is in back contention for future games.
O'Brien made 15 consecutive starts prior to his suspension, so he may bounce back to a right-back spot after midfielder James Garner was deployed in that position against the Red Devils. The defender was a bit far from his best form in his most recent performances, but he could be relied on for his season averages of 4.0 clearances and 1.5 tackles per game.
