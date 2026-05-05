Jake O'Brien News: Nets first goal of season
O'Brien scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 3-3 draw versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.
O'Brien had a major moment Monday as he gave Everton the lead before their eventual draw, bagging a headed goal in the 73rd minute. This comes as his first goal of the season, and only his second goal contribution. He also recorded one interception, two tackles and three clearances in the defense.
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