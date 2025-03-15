Jake O'Brien News: New best output
O'Brien scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus West Ham United.
For the first time with Everton, O'Brien logged more than two chances created and two accurate crosses in a Premier League game. Not only that, he also logged another goal, giving him two scored (on three shots on target) across Everton's last three games.
