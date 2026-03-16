Jake O'Brien News: Standout defensive performance
O'Brien recorded 12 clearances in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Arsenal.
O'Brien led the Everton defensive effort Saturday with 12 clearances as they conceded twice late in the second half of their 2-0 defeat at Arsenal. The 12 clearances mark a season-high for the central defender and just the second time over 29 appearances (27 starts) in which he's recorded double-digit clearances. Since returning from a one-match ban due to a red card, O'Brien has played three successive 90-minute shifts.
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