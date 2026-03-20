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Jakob Glesnes Injury: Set to miss 4-6 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 12:57pm

Glesnes is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks after picking up a grade two calf strain, according to Corner of the Galaxy.

Glesnes has joined Chris Rindov (leg) on the injury list, limiting the team's nominal center-back options to Maya Yoshida and Justin Haak. Glesnes made three MLS starts in 2026 before suffering the injury, leading the squad with an average of 7.0 clearances per game. He'll be inactive for a few games, aiming to return in mid or late April.

Jakob Glesnes
Los Angeles Galaxy
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