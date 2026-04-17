Jakob Glesnes Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Glesnes (calf) could have a chance to return Saturday at Dallas as his status is now in doubt, according to the MLS player status report.

Glesnes was expected to miss a few more games, but he has made significant progress in his recovery after being out since mid-March. He has been a solid source of passes and clearances this season, but his status is now up in the air. If he's not ready to play yet, Justin Haak and Carlos Emiro Garces will likely stay active in the back line.