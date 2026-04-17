Jakob Glesnes headshot

Jakob Glesnes Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Glesnes (calf) could have a chance to return Saturday at Dallas as his status is now in doubt, according to the MLS player status report.

Glesnes was expected to miss a few more games, but he has made significant progress in his recovery after being out since mid-March. He has been a solid source of passes and clearances this season, but his status is now up in the air. If he's not ready to play yet, Justin Haak and Carlos Emiro Garces will likely stay active in the back line.

Jakob Glesnes
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Glesnes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Glesnes See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 26, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 30, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 27, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 29, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 22, 2024