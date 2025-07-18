Menu
Jakob Glesnes News: Logs nine clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Glesnes made nine clearances and one interception and was shown a yellow card during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Glesnes didn't have an all-around stat line like he's used to, but still imposed his will against opposing forwards to pace all players in clearances. With 111 clearances over 21 league appearances this year, the center-back ranks among the top 20 in the category and is one of the driving forces behind MLS' stingiest defense.

Jakob Glesnes
Philadelphia Union
