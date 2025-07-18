Jakob Glesnes News: Logs nine clearances in win

Glesnes made nine clearances and one interception and was shown a yellow card during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Glesnes didn't have an all-around stat line like he's used to, but still imposed his will against opposing forwards to pace all players in clearances. With 111 clearances over 21 league appearances this year, the center-back ranks among the top 20 in the category and is one of the driving forces behind MLS' stingiest defense.