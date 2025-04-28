Jakob Glesnes News: Nets opener

Glesnes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win versus D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 7th minute.

Glesnes wasted no time getting Philadelphia the lead Saturday, scoring in the 15th minute to open the scoring. This marks the defender's first goal of the season, having only seen two in 32 appearances last season. His defensive effort was also decent from his spot in the center of the defense, notching one tackle won, two interceptions and nine clearances.