Jakob Glesnes headshot

Jakob Glesnes News: Solid defensively in Galaxy league debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 7:28pm

Glesnes had one tackle (one won), 11 clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw against New York City FC.

Glesnes put in a solid defensive performance in his first game for LA Galaxy and was a key figure in helping the team secure a point, particularly after his side went down to ten men just past the hour mark. He contributed across every defensive category, leading the team with 11 clearances while also adding two interceptions, one tackle and one block.

Jakob Glesnes
Los Angeles Galaxy
