Jakob Glesnes News: Starts Sunday

Glesnes (calf) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's clash against Real Salt Lake.

Glesnes has regained full fitness after sitting out the previous five MLS games, and he's making an immediate appearance in place of Maya Yoshida, who is now dealing with a knee injury. The former Philadelphia Union player could be relied on for his season average of 7.3 clearances per game, but his team has little clean sheet chances after allowing multiple goals in four of their last five official matches.