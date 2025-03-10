Jakov Medic News: Scores in win over Bayern

Medic scored a goal off his lone shot, made two tackles (one won), five clearances, two interceptions and one block and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-2 win over Bayern Munich.

Medic had another solid defensive outing but this time his biggest contribution came on the attacking end as he used a powerful one-timed finish off a poor clearance to score his team's first goal and put them back in contention just after the hour mark. This was the first goal of the season for the center-back, who also posted three shots, 18 clearances, three interceptions and two blocks over two matches since returning to the starting lineup.