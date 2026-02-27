Jakub Kaminski News: Assists against Hoffenheim

Kaminski assisted once to go with four chances created and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Hoffenheim.

Kaminski provided a strong creative presence throughout the match, highlighted by an assist with a well timed through ball to Said El Mala. It marked his first goal contribution in 12 league matches, though the left winger has continued to show attacking upside with 40 shots and 33 chances created, strong numbers among Bundesliga players in his position. He now has five goals and two assists on the season and will look to build on this performance in the next fixture against Augsburg in what should be an even mid table matchup.