Jakub Kaminski News: Assists Saturday

Kaminski assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Kaminski got his name on the scoresheet during Saturday's clash, adding an assist and seven crosses during the draw. The midfielder was involved in everything going forward and took a pair of corners. With some better finishing ahead of him, Kaminski could have had a few more assists during the draw.