Jakub Kaminski News: Leader in crosses, chances created
Kaminski took an off target shot, crossed six times (two accurate) and created two chances during Friday's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli.
Kaminski was held off the scoresheet despite leading Koln in both crosses and chances created during the defeat. The attacker has combined for a goal, 11 shots, three chances created and nine crosses over his last three appearances.
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