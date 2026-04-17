Jakub Kaminski headshot

Jakub Kaminski News: Leader in crosses, chances created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Kaminski took an off target shot, crossed six times (two accurate) and created two chances during Friday's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli.

Kaminski was held off the scoresheet despite leading Koln in both crosses and chances created during the defeat. The attacker has combined for a goal, 11 shots, three chances created and nine crosses over his last three appearances.

Jakub Kaminski
1. FC Köln
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