Jakub Kaminski News: Makes three interceptions

Kaminski took an off target shot, crossed twice inaccurately, created a chance and made three interceptions during Saturday's 5-1 loss to Bayern.

Kaminski was active on both sides of the ball finishing with the second most chances created on the team and leading Koln with three interceptions. The midfielder ends his first season with Koln combining for 10 goal involvements, 63 shots, 50 chances created and 117 crosses while starting all 34 league matches.