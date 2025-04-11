Fantasy Soccer
Jakub Kaminski headshot

Jakub Kaminski News: Provides assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Kaminski had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing 10 times (three accurate) and creating a chance during Friday's 3-2 loss to Leipzig.

Kaminski set up Kilian Fischer in the 58th minute assisting Wolfsburg's first goal while leading the team with 10 crosses. The assist was the first since September for Kaminski who has started two straight matches, combining for five chances created and 20 crosses.

Jakub Kaminski
VfL Wolfsburg
