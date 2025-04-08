Jakub Kaminski News: Records most crosses
Kaminski generated one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Union Berlin.
Kaminski recorded the most crosses in the game, created two chances and also made three clearances, three tackles and an interception. This was the first time this campaign that he recorded 10 crosses, having previously not recorded more than five each game.
