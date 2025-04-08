Fantasy Soccer
Jakub Kaminski headshot

Jakub Kaminski News: Records most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Kaminski generated one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Union Berlin.

Kaminski recorded the most crosses in the game, created two chances and also made three clearances, three tackles and an interception. This was the first time this campaign that he recorded 10 crosses, having previously not recorded more than five each game.

Jakub Kaminski
VfL Wolfsburg
