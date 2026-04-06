Jakub Kaminski News: Scores in draw

Kaminski scored one goal to go with seven shots (five on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Kaminski provided a goal on seven shots after putting five shots on goal during Sunday's draw. The midfielder was excellent throughout the clash and his volume was dangerous every time he got on the ball. He made the most of every time he got on the ball causing major issues for the leaky Frankfurt backline.