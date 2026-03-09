Jakub Kaminski News: Scores with 10 crosses

Kaminski scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Kaminski has continued his run as the Koln set piece taker as he took eight corners against Dortmund. These came as part of his 10 crosses in the game. He scored his sixth goal of the Bundesliga season, although he hasn't scored since November. This is also the first time in 10 games he has managed to put two shots on target.