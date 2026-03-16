Jakub Kaminski News: Seven crosses Saturday

Kaminski generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hamburger SV. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Kaminski recorded seven crosses Saturday, his fourth time in the last five matches with at least seven. He also created multiple chances in his fourth consecutive match and recorded a secondary assist on Said El Mala's goal. He was subbed off in the 91st minute for Florian Kainz.