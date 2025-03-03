Fantasy Soccer
Jakub Moder Injury: Possibility for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Moder is questionable for Wednesday's match against Inter Milan due to an injury, according to manager Robin van Persie.

Moder is a late call for Wednesday after missing the club's last match, as he has a chance of returning. This could boost the club greatly, as he started in both Knockout Playoff matches. That said, he will hope to see the start if fit, likely a much needed player if they want to take down the Italian giants.

