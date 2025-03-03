Jakub Moder Injury: Possibility for Wednesday
Moder is questionable for Wednesday's match against Inter Milan due to an injury, according to manager Robin van Persie.
Moder is a late call for Wednesday after missing the club's last match, as he has a chance of returning. This could boost the club greatly, as he started in both Knockout Playoff matches. That said, he will hope to see the start if fit, likely a much needed player if they want to take down the Italian giants.
