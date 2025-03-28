Jakub Ojrzynski News: Joins Utsiktens BK on loan

Ojrzynski has joined Utsiktens BK on loan until the end of the season, his parent club announced.

Ojrzynski joined the Reds Academy from Legia Warsaw in the summer of 2019 and signed his first professional contract one year later. He has previously spent time on loan at Caernarfon Town, Radomiak Radom, and Den Bosch. He will now move to a new loan with the Swedish second-tier club until the end of the campaign.