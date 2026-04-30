Jakub Piotrowski Injury: Doubtful for Torino fixture

Piotrowski (undisclosed) "will likely miss Saturday's match versus Torino," coach Kosta Runjaic stated.

Piotrowski got hurt in practice after playing over an hour in the previous fixture and might not be available. Jesper Karlstrom (undisclosed) and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (ankle) are also late calls in the Udinese midfield. Oier Zarraga and Lennon Miller would eventually be the next men up.