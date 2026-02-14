Jakub Piotrowski Injury: Should be back against Sassuolo

Piotrowski (knee) has been spotted in training and should be an option for Sunday's game versus Sassuolo, Messaggero Veneto reported.

Piotrowski appears to have recovered from a knee sprain within the expected timetable, sitting out three fixtures. Lennon Miller has taken advantage of the fact that both he and Nicolo Zaniolo were out at the same time. Piotrowski has put up at least one clearance in the last 10 showings, racking up 17 and adding 15 tackles (eight won) and adding 17 shots (three on target) and six chances created, with one goal and one assist during that span.