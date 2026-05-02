Jakub Piotrowski News: Finds bench role

Piotrowski (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Torino.

Piotrowski made a surprise return to the matchday squad after coach Kosta Runjaic had suggested he would likely miss the fixture, recovering sufficiently from the issue he picked up in practice after playing over an hour in the previous match. The midfielder's inclusion among the substitutes is an encouraging development for a Udinese midfield already dealing several injuries in the middle of the park.