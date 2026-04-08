Jakub Piotrowski News: Five shots in draw

Piotrowski recorded five shots (zero on goal) in Monday's 0-0 draw against Como.

Piotrowski led the Udinese attack Monday with five shots (zero on goal) as they played to a languid 0-0 draw versus Como. After not hitting the target with any of his five shot attempts and contributing just one block to the defensive effort, the midfielder was substituted-off in the 65th minute. Piotrowski's appearance marked his return to the Como starting XI after being used as a substitute in their previous two fixtures.