Jakub Piotrowski News: Four crosses Monday

Piotrowski generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Monday's 1-0 loss versus Bologna.

Piotrowski would play the full 90 Monday after a bench appearnace last outing, with the midfielder taking on his typical central role. That said, he would be majorly helped by his set piece involvment, recording five corners in the loss. He has started in 13 of his 22 appearances this season, while notching one goal and an assist.