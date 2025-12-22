Piotrowski dished out his first assist of the season by feeding Oumar Solet outside the box before a successful effort from distance. It's his second goal contribution in the last three tilts. He's seeing more consistent minutes without Arthur Atta (thigh). He has registered one or more tackles in the last six matches, amassing 11 (four won) and adding five chances created, three crosses and eight interceptions. However, he didn't have a shot after firing 14 (two on target) in the previous four rounds.