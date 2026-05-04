Jakub Piotrowski News: Posts two clearances versus Torino

Piotrowski (undisclosed) had one interception and two clearances and committed one foul in 14 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Torino.

Piotrowski was available and made a short cameo, only contributing defensively, even though the coach had almost ruled him out a couple of days before the tilt. He'll challenge Lennon Miller to start if Jesper Karlstrom (thigh) misses more time. He has notched one interception in the last three games, adding three clearances, three shots (two on target) and two blocks during that stretch. Instead, he halted a three-game streak with at least one tackle in this one.