Jakub Piotrowski News: Wins one tackle against Sassuolo

Piotrowski (knee) had one inaccurate cross and two tackles (one won) and drew two fouls in 11 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Sassuolo.

Piotrowski saw some action late in the second half after recovering from a knee sprain. He'll attempt to win back a regular spot at the expense of Lennon Miller or Jurgen Ekkelenkamp going forward. He has posted one key pass, three crosses and four tackles (three won) in his last five displays.