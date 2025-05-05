Jakub Stolarczyk News: Records clean sheet

Stolarczyk had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Southampton.

Stolarczyk returned to the Leicester starting XI Saturday for the first time since January as Mads Hermansen (groin) has been ruled out for the season. The backup keeper made two saves en route to recording his first career Premier League clean sheet. Over seven starting appearances this season, he's managed 19 saves and 13 clearances while conceding 12 goals. Stolarczyk will face a stern test Sunday when the Foxes travel to tussle with Nottingham Forest.