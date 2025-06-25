Jalen Neal Injury: Limps off Wednesday

Neal (undisclosed) limped off injured in the 81st minute of Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Cincinnati, according to Maxime Truman from DansLesCoulisses.

Neal was forced off late in the game due to an apparent injury and will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he can resume team training immediately. If he has to miss some time and the injury proves to be serious, Fernando Alvarez is expected to start in central defense until he returns.