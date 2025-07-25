Jalen Neal Injury: Not on injury report
Neal (ankle) has been training individually in recent days and hasn't been added to Montreal's injury list, according to the MLS injury report.
Neal could make his return from an ankle injury on Friday as he wasn't added to the injury report for Friday's game against New England. This is good news for Montreal since he had started the eight games prior to his ankle injury and should return to that role if available for upcoming fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now