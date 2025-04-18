Jalen Neal Injury: Out to face Orlando

Neal is out for Saturday's match against Orlando due to a chest injury, according to manager Marco Donadel, per Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Neal will be on the outside of the team sheet Saturday, as he suffered a hit to the chest that caused immense pain. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, only appearing in one match all of this season. He will hope this is a short asbence, as he has already missed six games due to injury.