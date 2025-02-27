Fantasy Soccer
Jalen Neal Injury: Training away from group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Neal (knee) is training away from the group and is not expected to be available for Saturday's match against Minnesota United, Maxime Truman of DansLesCoulisses reports.

Neal missed the season opener against Atlanta as he rehabs from a knee injury, and the defender might not be ready to suit up for Round 2, either. This means Luca Petrasso could remain in the XI as his replacement.

Jalen Neal
CF Montreal
