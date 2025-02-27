Jalen Neal Injury: Training away from group
Neal (knee) is training away from the group and is not expected to be available for Saturday's match against Minnesota United, Maxime Truman of DansLesCoulisses reports.
Neal missed the season opener against Atlanta as he rehabs from a knee injury, and the defender might not be ready to suit up for Round 2, either. This means Luca Petrasso could remain in the XI as his replacement.
