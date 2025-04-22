Fantasy Soccer
Jalen Neal Injury: Trains with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Neal (chest) has trained with the group, according to Maxime Turman of DL Coulisses.

Neal is seeing a positive update this week, as he is back in training with the rest of the squad for the first time since his injury. This is good news, as if he can maintain a spot in group training, he should be expected to return to the team sheet when facing the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Jalen Neal
CF Montreal
