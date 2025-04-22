Jalen Neal Injury: Trains with group
Neal (chest) has trained with the group, according to Maxime Turman of DL Coulisses.
Neal is seeing a positive update this week, as he is back in training with the rest of the squad for the first time since his injury. This is good news, as if he can maintain a spot in group training, he should be expected to return to the team sheet when facing the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
