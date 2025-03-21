Fantasy Soccer
Jalen Neal

Jalen Neal Injury: Trains without restrictions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Neal (knee) trained Friday without restrictions and looks to be an option for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Neal has finally returned to training and looks to be close to completely fit again, as he was able to train fully. This is solid news, as this could mean he is open for his season debut Saturday. He started in 14 of his 21 appearances last season and will likely see a rotational to starting role once fit.

Jalen Neal
CF Montreal

