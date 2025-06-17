Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Jalen Neal headshot

Jalen Neal News: Scores, shines defensively in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Neal scored a goal off two shots (both on target) and made eight tackles (five won), six clearances and one interception during Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston.

Neal had his best performance of the year here, dominating at the heart of the defense with season highs in both tackles and clearances while also appearing as an aerial threat on the other end and heading home a free-kick cross from the right to make it 3-0 in the 54th minute. This was the first goal of the year for the center-back, who now appears to be in his best form after recovering from the knee injury that made him miss the first two months of the campaign.

Jalen Neal
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now