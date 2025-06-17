Jalen Neal News: Scores, shines defensively in win

Neal scored a goal off two shots (both on target) and made eight tackles (five won), six clearances and one interception during Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston.

Neal had his best performance of the year here, dominating at the heart of the defense with season highs in both tackles and clearances while also appearing as an aerial threat on the other end and heading home a free-kick cross from the right to make it 3-0 in the 54th minute. This was the first goal of the year for the center-back, who now appears to be in his best form after recovering from the knee injury that made him miss the first two months of the campaign.