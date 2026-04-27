Jalen Neal News: Wins two tackles
Neal generated three tackles (two won), two clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus New York City FC.
Neal has returned to the starting XI after missing some time earlier in the season. He's earned a start in three of the four games played for Monreal, making six tackles (two won) with 11 clearances and one block made.
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