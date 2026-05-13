Jaloliddin Masharipov Injury: Recovering from surgery

Masharipov hasn't played since January after undergoing surgery due to an injury, per Sam Joseph of The Athletic.

Masharipov's status is uncertain ahead of the World Cup, as he has been inactive for a few months. The winger is usually one of his national team's primary threats, having posted three shots and 11 scoring chances created over his last three international appearances. However, if he's not fit enough to be an option, Oston Urunov will likely feature instead.