Jaloliddin Masharipov News: Returns to bench

Masharipov (undisclosed) was named on the bench for Monday's 2-0 defeat against Canada, marking his return to the matchday squad after being sidelined since January following surgery.

Masharipov's inclusion in the squad is an encouraging development for Uzbekistan heading into the World Cup, with the winger being one of the national team's most important creative threats. His presence on the bench suggests he is closing in on full fitness, and the coaching staff will assess how he responds before making any decisions on his potential involvement in the tournament opener.