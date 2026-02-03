Lascelles made 253 appearances for Newcastle United, captaining the club from the Championship to the Champions League and establishing himself as one of the key leaders of the modern era. He joined from Nottingham Forest in 2014, broke into the starting XI during the 2015\/16 season, and was named captain under coach Rafa Benitez despite relegation. Lascelles led the side to the 2016\/17 Championship title and went on to become a regular Premier League presence while maintaining his leadership role. He also captained Newcastle in their historic 4-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain in October 2023 and lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley despite missing last season through injury.