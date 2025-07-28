Jamaal Lascelles News: First start since months in friendly

Lascelles has made his first start for Newcastle since his ACL injury in a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in a pre-season friendly, the club announced.

Lascelles suffered an ACL injury in March 2024 which kept him out for the entirety of last term. The defender played with the second team in May but couldn't return to the senior squad before the end of last season. That said, this is in the past since Lascelles was in the starting squad in a pre-season friendly against he Gunners for the first time since his injury. This is good news for the Magpies, since he will be able to build on his match fitness ahead of the 2025/26 season, during which he could play a role since he has been a regular starter in previous seasons when he appeared for Newcastle.